A former student in Western Kentucky University’s theatre and dance program claims in a federal lawsuit to have been subject to racial discrimination and sexual harassment by a retired professor in the program.
Filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, the lawsuit brought by Jada Jefferson names as defendants WKU, current WKU President Timothy Caboni and his predecessor, Gary Ransdell, former WKU theatre professor Scott Stroot, professor Michelle Dvoskin, theater and dance department head David Young and one-time WKU Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson, who is now WKU’s general counsel.
Jefferson, a Black student who attended WKU from 2015-19 and graduated last year, alleges Stroot made several racially insensitive remarks toward Jefferson and sexually harassed her in his classes, that WKU did not act on a Title IX complaint against Stroot on behalf of Jefferson and another student in 2017 and that Stroot’s behavior continued after the complaint.
Jefferson’s attorney, Lindsay Cordes, said Jefferson then reported incidents of harassment to Young and Dvoskin, another theatre professor, in 2018, who did nothing, even though they were required by university policy to make a Title IX report of the allegations to WKU administrators.
“Jada had to endure continued harassment for the next eight or nine months with no substantive actions taken by Defendants Young and Dvoskin, as she was told by them there was essentially nothing they could do,” Cordes said in the lawsuit.
Stroot, who retired from WKU last year, is at the center of many of Jefferson’s allegations.
The lawsuit details a number of incidents Jefferson said occurred in Stroot’s classes during her time at WKU, including:
• “multiple racist comments about African American students in Jada’s (fall 2015) class, including comments as to what they sounded like.
• “comments against Jada, including comments about whips, skin color, hair, etc.” during a spring 2016 Tai chi class.
• Jefferson notifying WKU administrators in fall 2016 about her objections to the use of racial slurs in a play involving Stroot.
• Stroot casting Jefferson as the lead in a spring 2017 play without auditioning her. “It is believed Defendant Stroot was doing this to apparently compensate for the prior racist and harassing behavior he had engaged in with Jada,” the lawsuit said. At some point during the production, Stroot “screamed at Jada in front of other people” that he was not racist, according to the complaint.
• frequent comments to Jefferson and another student about their bodies while rehearsing for a fall 2017 play.
In 2017, a Title IX complaint was filed on behalf of Jefferson and another student, and Jefferson told Joshua Hayes of the university’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office about behavior that had been ongoing for the previous two years, the lawsuit said.
Jefferson also accuses Stroot of sexual harassment by holding Jefferson’s thigh during one incident and making repeated sexually charged remarks and jokes on other occasions.
Instead of filing a Title IX report, Young and Dvoskin contacted police, who called Jefferson to ensure that she was not going to kill herself, according to the lawsuit.
“Despite clear notice, Young and Dvoskin did nothing to address the hostile environment in the theatre department nor provide any meaningful help or assistance to Jada who was clearly severely harmed and struggling immensely,” Cordes said in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims Jefferson attempted suicide at least twice while enrolled at the university and spent a week in a psychiatric hospital for treatment of depression.
Another incident in spring 2019 prompted Jefferson to disclose it to diversity and community studies professors Molly Kerby and Jane Olmsted, who reported it to the Title IX office.
A formal Title IX complaint was filed in spring 2019 communicating concerns about racist behavior affecting multiple students in the theatre and dance department, to the point that the number of Black students in her cohort dwindled from 15 at the start of her enrollment to six after four years.
Jefferson expressed in her Title IX report that, because Stroot was her academic adviser, she felt she could not express her problems with his actions for fear of retaliation.
“It is clear a great power dynamic existed between Stroot and Jada, since he controlled so much of her educational trajectory and career prospects after graduation,” the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Stroot showed Title IX case documents to a girlfriend who was a student at the time, and witnesses provided information during the Title IX investigation about issues with Stroot spanning about 15 years.
Jefferson learned in an email from Stroot about his retirement last year, and said in the lawsuit that she learned from Hayes about “15 recorded relationships” that Stroot had with students over his time at WKU.
“It is abundantly clear that ... Stroot created a sexually and racially hostile environment that WKU appeared to turn a blind eye to,” Cordes said in the lawsuit, adding that the university’s response to Jefferson’s complaints was “anything but prompt and reasonable.”
WKU is accused in the lawsuit of race discrimination and supporting a racially hostile environment by not adequately responding when Jefferson complained of racial discrimination and harassment at the hands of Stroot.
WKU is also accused of a clearly unreasonable response to Jefferson’s allegations of harassment by failing to prevent it from continuing after the university was put on notice about the alleged behavior.
The university is also accused of promoting a hostile educational environment by failing to adequately address Jefferson’s complaints of sexual harassment, and of retaliating against Jefferson through Stroot’s sharing of confidential Title IX documents with a student girlfriend and other faculty members.
Caboni, Ransdell, Anderson, Young and Dvoskin are accused of negligence in the lawsuit.
“Defendants knew of the wrongful conduct of Defendant Stroot and/or his propensities to act in a dangerous, reckless, offensive and/or harmful manner,” Jefferson’s attorney, Lindsay Cordes, said in the lawsuit. “WKU was aware Defendant Stroot had been harassing students in the theatre department for years. Upon learning of the sexual and racial discrimination, defendants should have immediately begun an investigation as well as put reasonable safeguards in place to protect (Jefferson’s) interests.”
Ransdell, Caboni and Young are also accused of negligence in connection with the hiring and supervision of Stroot, who is accused in the lawsuit of sexual harassment, harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Attorney Tom Kerrick, representing WKU, said the university would file a response to the lawsuit at a future date.
“We are aware of the lawsuit and we certainly take all these allegations seriously,” Kerrick said. “I know WKU did a thorough investigation at the time and determined that there was no violation of state or federal law.”
Jefferson requests an unspecified amount of damages in the lawsuit, including reimbursement of tuition and related expenses.
