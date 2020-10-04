The city of Bowling Green’s sign and the state historical marker at Civil War Historic Site Fort Webb Park are now partially hidden from the passing public by surrounding vegetation.
Located just outside Bowling Green Country Club, Fort Webb Park is a public site that falls under the jurisdiction of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation.
According to Parks & Recreation Director Brent Belcher, the park is regularly maintained and it may be time for the grounds to go through another round of mowing and trimming.
“The park is located in the middle of a forest so the vegetation can get a bit wild from time to time,” Belcher said. “If anyone sees anything wrong or notices that it needs further maintaining, please call in and directly let us know about it, and we will take care of it.”
At 1.20 acres, the park has a mostly stone terrain surrounded by a thick forest, but the historical location’s most notable feature is a large wooden stairway leading up to the site’s highest point that overlooks miles of the city’s surrounding countryside.
According to Belcher, the wooden stairs were recently replaced and upgraded by Bowling Green Parks & Recreation in order to ensure that the public has a safe walk to the top of the site.
Dispersed through the area are benches that offer a short break for anyone hiking or exploring the forest’s surrounding trails.
Bowling Green’s Parks & Recreation website says the area is “ideal for nature exploration or an intimate wedding.”
According to the site’s historical marker, Fort Webb was constructed by the Confederate States of America during the early days of the Civil War and was one of numerous fortifications in the Bowling Green area used by CSA and Union forces.
Located at the head of navigation on Barren and Green River systems, Bowling Green became an important stronghold with two railroads to Memphis and Nashville.
Threats from Union forces caused the CSA to abandon the town Feb. 14, 1862.
