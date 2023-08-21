Children in foster care regularly rely on outside volunteers to help navigate legal proceedings, but those volunteers are hard to come by.
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards, which provide recommendations to family court judges overseeing foster cases, are seeking dozens of volunteers in Warren and Butler counties to aid in their work.
In 2022 alone, boards statewide reviewed 21,376 cases involving 12,947 children in out-of-home care. Over half of all Kentucky counties are in need of volunteers.
Janet Fugate of Warren County’s review board has worked as a reviewer for over 30 years. She said the rewarding feeling of helping kids and families keeps her coming back.
The board oversees over 400 children across the county with only 29 members currently active. Fugate said they’d need 30 more volunteers to be comfortable with their workload.
“As long as they are interested in what’s best for a child, that’s really the only requirement I would have for a volunteer,” Fugate said.
Fugate said members are given training before serving on the board, which includes sample cases that mirror their real work.
Teachers, lawyers, stay-at-home parents, day care workers – anyone can make a good reviewer, Fugate said.
Lynn Hines of Butler County’s review board said they typically have around 70 children who require review at least every six months.
They currently have four volunteers. Hines said 10 in total would go a long way.
She added that monthly reviews can sometimes be an all-day event, and the lack of volunteers means they get few breaks. They keep working, however, because they know how much good they can accomplish.
“Our whole goal is to ensure that foster children do not fall through the cracks,” Hines said.
Steven Farr, state chairperson of the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board, said review boards look slightly different based on the county, but each is appointed by a local family or district court judge.
They regularly hold “interested party review meetings” where foster children, their biological parents, foster family, attorneys and other relevant parties are invited to present to the review board.
From there, boards advise judges overseeing the case in whatever decision is before them.
“This provides the judge with some impartial information that helps him or her when they’re making some pretty difficult decisions about what’s going on in the life of the child and the family,” Farr said.
Farr said boards operate best when they consist of diverse members, whether that means race, age, gender or profession.
“One person may think to ask an important question that the others wouldn’t have thought of,” Farr said.
That one question could make all the difference in the life of a foster child, Farr said.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the Division of Family Services at CFCRB@kycourts.net.
—Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.