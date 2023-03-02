Fountain Row
Customers visit local bars and pubs at downtown Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center on Jan. 19.

 GRACE RAMEY/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Beginning Sunday, March 5, Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center will be active from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.

