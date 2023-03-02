Beginning Sunday, March 5, Bowling Green’s Fountain Row entertainment destination center will be active from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week.
The EDC first launched in July of 2022 on a limited Friday and Saturday schedule. It allows for patrons at participating downtown businesses to take alcoholic drinks to-go in specially marked cups during the operating window.
“A few of the partners who are participating in Fountain Row have been asking us to please extend the days in which we operate,” said Telia Butler, the city’s downtown development coordinator. “All of the stars aligned for that.”
Butler said members of the Bowling Green Police Department spoke to stakeholders during the Downtown Development District’s January meet-up, sharing that the center had not produced an increase in calls or arrests.
Butler said a Facebook comment asking if there had been an increase in public intoxication arrests caught her eye, so she requested the data from BGPD.
She said there were 357 such arrests made in 2021 – the year before the center’s launch – and 359 in 2022.
“Those are straight from the police department,” Butler said. “We let the folks on that post know ‘no’, there was not a significant impact.”
She said Fountain Row’s hours of operation will remain the same at the urging of police.
“Police did advise to keep those hours cutting off at 9 p.m.,” Butler said. “The 10 p.m. to closing time crowd is a different crowd.”
She said the extended schedule won’t have much of an impact on events already planned for 2023, but expects the daily operation to be a boon for business travelers who are in town for weekday conferences or meetings.
“It’s becoming very popular with business travelers to blend a little bit of leisure into their day,” Butler said.
Butler said she’s been asked about the EDC being expanded to include places like White Squirrel Brewery, but any physical change to the center’s borders will have to wait until the city gets a year of daily operation under its belt.