Only a few weeks remain until patrons at select downtown businesses can take their drinks to-go for an easy stroll around Bowling Green’s newly named Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center.
The EDC, applied for the city commissioners in May and since approved by the state, will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays beginning July 15.
Customers can opt to take alcoholic beverages out of participating businesses in single-use cups with special Fountain Row branding, as long as they remain inside the EDC’s boundaries and dispose of their drink before entering another business.
According to the city’s EDC map, Fountain Row stretches from 11th Avenue by Mellow Mushroom down to Sixth Avenue and across to Bowling Green Ballpark. Some of the nearly 20 participating businesses include Tidball’s, Micki’s, Alley Pub & Pizza and La Gala.
Sarah Cline, SoKY Marketplace’s director of operations, expects the EDC to make it easier to host events that feature alcohol.
“Our end goal is to host events for community outreach, we have a lot of live entertainment and beer gardens and this makes it easier for us,” Cline said.
Fountain Row may allow for better event coordination between businesses once patrons can take their drinks between locations.
“It helps all the other businesses to start coordinating things, when you have multiple things going on it’s easier to grab a beer and walk around,” Cline said.
Josh Poling of Hickory & Oak expects an uptick in alcohol sales and more residents coming down to check out the area.
“People can leave Hickory & Oak, walk to 440 Main to get a drink, and leave 440 with another drink,” Poling said. “It’ll help us in alcohol sales. Most importantly it’ll bring more people downtown, and that’s the name of the game.”
Bowling Green is not the first city in the Commonwealth to enact an entertainment district. Owensboro’s district launched in 2019, Paducah created its EDC in 2021 and cities like Louisville and Lexington have also passed EDC ordinances.
Tim Ross, director of public events for the city of Owensboro, said downtown businesses had been requesting an entertainment district from the city commission for many years and have been happy with the results.
Some residents voiced their displeasure with the district at committee meetings, but Ross said since that time, “as far as functionally for the city, we have not seen an increase in unruly behavior, noise complaints, anything like that.”
Fountain Row will officially open July 15 after a kickoff festival at Fountain Square Park from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting as well as live music and giveaways.