Sipping a beer from a colorful plastic cup as he sat on a bench at Fountain Square Park, Levi Hanson was helping usher in a new era for downtown Bowling Green.

The new Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center kicked off with a ribbon-cutting, giveaways, concerts, speeches — and a few adult beverages — Friday afternoon.

Individuals can now take alcoholic beverages out of participating businesses in single-use cups with special Fountain Row branding. The drinks can be carried anywhere inside the EDC’s boundaries, which are now marked with blue Fountain Row signs.

The EDC, which received city commissioners’ endorsement in May and state approval shortly after, will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hanson said he thought the EDC "was great. It should have happened a long time ago."

The city followed many others in the state and country in establishing such districts in an effort to boost use of the downtown area.

Making the downtown area more attractive for visitors was the theme echoed by speakers at Friday's opening ceremonies attended by 100 or so spectators and local dignitaries.

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said commissioners "listened to the community" in forming the EDC.

He noted that some concerns about the EDC have been raised about noise and litter, but said the city worked to address them.

The result, he said, is a program aiming to make "downtown Bowling Green an entertainment destination for tourism."

Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown said the Fountain Row EDC gives the city "an opportunity to become a regional hub ... to make incredible memories."

Commissioner Carlos Bailey said Fountain Row will be a boon for the city's economy, as people won't have to travel to Nashville or Louisville to enjoy such amenities — "the dollars will stay here," he said.

Commissioner Melinda Hill touted the work of Telia Butler, who was hired last year as the city's downtown development coordinator, as crucial in getting the effort off the ground.

For his part, Hanson said he thinks the effort to get more people downtown will be successful.

"I think people will be eager to check it out," he said.

Fountain Row stretches from 11th Avenue by Mellow Mushroom down to Sixth Avenue and across to Bowling Green Ballpark.

— More information on the EDC is at https://www.bgky.org/fountainrow.

