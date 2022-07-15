Mayor Todd Alcott, center, holds up the city’s ceremonial scissors after cutting the ribbon for the opening of Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, with city and state officials and members of the community at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Levi Hanson enjoys a beer in a new Fountain Row plastic cup during the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
From right, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
From right, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, beside City Commissioners Dana Beasley Brown, Carlos Bailey and Melinda Hill at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Signs are posted around downtown Bowling Green as city officials gather to officially open Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, right, speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, beside fellow city commissioner Carlos Bailey, left, and Mayor Todd Alcott, right, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey, center, speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, beside fellow city commissioners Melinda Hill, left, and Dana Beasley Brown, not pictured, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green City Commissioner Melinda Hill, left, speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, beside fellow city commissioners Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley Brown at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
City of Bowling Green’s Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Dix speaks at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Community members collect stickers, coasters, poster fans, tee shirts, bottle openers and other free items at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Community members collect stickers, coasters, poster fans, tee shirts, bottle openers and other free items at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Local bands provide free live music for community members as they attend the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Community members collect stickers, coasters, poster fans, tee shirts, bottle openers and other free items at the grand opening ceremony for Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott, center, with other city and state officials and members of the community, gets ready to cut the ribbon for the opening of Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott, center, with other city and state officials and members of the community, cuts the ribbon for the opening of Fountain Row, Bowling Green’s new entertainment destination center, at Fountain Square Park on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Sipping a beer from a colorful plastic cup as he sat on a bench at Fountain Square Park, Levi Hanson was helping usher in a new era for downtown Bowling Green.
The new Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center kicked off with a ribbon-cutting, giveaways, concerts, speeches — and a few adult beverages — Friday afternoon.
Individuals can now take alcoholic beverages out of participating businesses in single-use cups with special Fountain Row branding. The drinks can be carried anywhere inside the EDC’s boundaries, which are now marked with blue Fountain Row signs.
The EDC, which received city commissioners’ endorsement in May and state approval shortly after, will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Hanson said he thought the EDC "was great. It should have happened a long time ago."
The city followed many others in the state and country in establishing such districts in an effort to boost use of the downtown area.
Making the downtown area more attractive for visitors was the theme echoed by speakers at Friday's opening ceremonies attended by 100 or so spectators and local dignitaries.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said commissioners "listened to the community" in forming the EDC.
He noted that some concerns about the EDC have been raised about noise and litter, but said the city worked to address them.
The result, he said, is a program aiming to make "downtown Bowling Green an entertainment destination for tourism."
Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown said the Fountain Row EDC gives the city "an opportunity to become a regional hub ... to make incredible memories."
Commissioner Carlos Bailey said Fountain Row will be a boon for the city's economy, as people won't have to travel to Nashville or Louisville to enjoy such amenities — "the dollars will stay here," he said.
Commissioner Melinda Hill touted the work of Telia Butler, who was hired last year as the city's downtown development coordinator, as crucial in getting the effort off the ground.
For his part, Hanson said he thinks the effort to get more people downtown will be successful.
"I think people will be eager to check it out," he said.
Fountain Row stretches from 11th Avenue by Mellow Mushroom down to Sixth Avenue and across to Bowling Green Ballpark.