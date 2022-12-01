Fountain Square Players present "Once Upon a Christmas" By the Daily News Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fountain Square Players will present "Once Upon a Christmas" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Arts Center. The production will feature "Happy Christmas to All" by Jeannette Covert Nolan and "The Birds' Christmas Carol," adapted from the original story by Kate Douglas Wiggin. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://capitolbg.org/gettickets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenGrowing El Mazatlan chain adds WKU locationBG man charged with killing girlfriendNew PVA faces short staff, clouds from his pastTwo local teens charged in Tenn. murderGlennis Elliott SpeckHistoric bakery to be On Target headquartersEdmonson woman sentenced in son's deathBarbara ElrodBernice Kinser (Cardwell) Images Videos State News Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunters Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark Towson president chosen to lead University of Louisville Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:33 p.m. EST Police: Golfer bit off man's nose in argument over game The mind behind the Rubik’s Cube celebrates a lasting puzzle School bus crashes in New York suburb; injuries reported Georgia man gets prison for letter threatening president POLITICAL NEWS 'A joke': Man charged after fake ad draws calls to candidate Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China House panel says lax screening helped facilitate PPP fraud An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6% Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView