For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fountain Square Players will perform a new production for the community, called “Sick in the Head.”
The play is described as a “wacky comedy” by lead actor Ronn Kistler.
Kistler said the story centers on a multi-millionaire who is a hypochondriac convinced he is befallen with a serious illness while people in his life take advantage of his wealth and fragile mental state.
“It is based on an old Moliere play called ‘An Imaginary Invalid,’ and it’s been updated by Jeffrey Beard to take place during the coronavirus period,” Kistler said. “It’s not about coronavirus, but there are references to our current cultural landscape. ...
“It’s very fun to play the lead,” he added. “The cast is full of local actors who are just doing a bang-up job at the comedy that’s in the play.”
The show will be performed at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s Carol Wedge Studio Theater on Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Kistler said officials have “gone out of their way” to make the play safe for anyone who wishes to attend.
All chairs in the theater will be appropriately spaced out, masks will be encouraged and all cast and crew members have been fully vaccinated.
Admission to the show is $16 per person. Tickets can be brought online at www.theskypac.com or by contacting the box office at 270-904-1880.
Fountain Square Players is a community theater that has been around for decades in Bowling Green. The company utilizes local talent and actors for the cast and crew.
The theater recently completed auditions for their next major production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which is set to be performed Oct. 16.