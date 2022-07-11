The Fountain Square Players will walk the community through the ups and downs of wedding preparations with the play “Father of the Bride” at the Capitol this week.
Based on a novel by Edward Streeter, the plot of the play revolves around the Banks family. Mr. Banks, the father, is surprised to find out that his daughter Kay is about to get married. As the wedding planning unfolds, the Bankses have to deal with challenges such as the ever-growing guest list and the various expenses that tag along with it.
Chris Baker, the play’s director, described Mr. Banks as “a family man and an everyday guy.” His daughter Kay is a “21-year-old who is getting married for the first time and is, therefore, going through a lot,” Baker said.
The original novel has been turned into a play and several movies.
Baker believes it is the “huge and overwhelming” popularity of the 1991 version of “Father of the Bride” with Steve Martin as the lead that continues bringing the story back.
Baker also said the story has been successful because it portrays “what is constantly happening around us.”
One of the actors from the cast, who is currently the father of a bride in real life, confirms that he is going through challenges similar to those that the characters have to deal with, according to Baker.
Mitchell Berman, president of the Fountain Square Players, became involved with the organization at the age of 7 and said that in the 1990s the Fountain Square Players were “synonymous” with the Capitol.
The group is happy to return with a full-scale production after many years.
“We are over the moon, ecstatic to be back with a real performance,” Berman said.
Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager at the Warren County Library, said library officials are “very excited that Fountain Square Players are able to have the play at the Capitol.”
After several years during which the Capitol would only be open “occasionally,” the library’s main goal is to “bring the community of Bowling Green back in the building” by hosting concerts, speaking engagements and plays like “Father of the Bride,” Bailey said.
The Fountain Square Players will present “Father of the Bride” at the Capitol Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. The tickets cost $16 and can be purchased through the library’s website, warrenpl.org.