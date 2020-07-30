Four Glasgow residents were arrested Wednesday in Glasgow after police reportedly found a variety of drugs at a residence.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a drug complaint at a Grandview Avenue location, received consent to search the residence and found methamphetamine, Xanax, gabapentin, marijuana, a large amount of cash, digital scales, synthetic blunts and several glass pipes.
James Depp, 57, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, meth, two grams or more), trafficking in synthetic drugs (second or greater offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruby Waters, 28, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two or more grams, meth), trafficking in synthetic drugs (second or greater offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Busey Sr., 48, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two or more grams, meth) trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy A. Miller, 58, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, meth, two grams or more), trafficking in synthetic drugs, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
