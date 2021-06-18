Four people have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of taking part in a drug-dealing conspiracy.
Dimitri Hill, Christopher Smock, Secia Navarro and Trisha Lundy are charged in the indictment with conspiring to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges that they conspired to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine between Oct. 1, 2019, and Nov. 18, 2020, in Warren County.
Smock is also charged in the indictment with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Hill is additionally charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and Navarro and Lundy are each charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The indictment was returned February in U.S. District Court but was unsealed Thursday.