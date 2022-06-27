Three years after gunfire was exchanged during a home invasion, leaving one person wounded, criminal charges have been brought against four Bowling Green residents in the event.
Eric Devon Brown II, 28, Dominick Deshaun Cunningham, 28, Kobee Ahmad Lancaster, 23, and Rudolph Alonzo Rankins IV, 25, have all been indicted on charges of first-degree burglary. Brown has additionally been charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Brown and Rankins, who are both in custody in the Warren Country Regional Jail, were arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.
Cunningham and Lancaster are the subject of active arrest warrants.
The incident occurred May 8, 2019, at Country Living Estates mobile home park on Louisville Road and was investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Austin Orwig, who lived in the residence at the time of the incident, was treated for a gunshot wound to his right hand that occurred during an exchange of gunfire with the intruders.
An in-home video system recorded footage of the incident, which the sheriff’s office later posted on its social media pages in an effort to solicit information from the public.
The footage showed the door to the residence being forced open, and a group of four men making their way inside. Some of the people appear to be carrying firearms in the video footage.
The person in the front of the group leads them into a room just to the right of the front entrance, and as that person enters the doorway, multiple gunshots are heard and the intruders run out of the residence.
The sheriff’s office said at the time that the gunshot victim reported being asleep when the front door was kicked open.
The four men are co-defendants in a case heard by a grand jury last year charging them with engaging in organized crime and other counts.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said during Rankins’ arraignment that, while authorities were investigating the case resulting in the organized crime charges, additional information emerged enabling law enforcement to seek indictments in relation to the 2019 home invasion and shooting.
Brown is jailed under a $100,000 cash bond, while Rankins remains jailed under a $25,000 cash bond.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.