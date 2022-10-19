Four individuals “who stand out as leaders” in the Bowling Green and Warren County community will be honored Saturday at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet.
The event will be presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee at 5 p.m. at State Street Baptist Church. Before the honorees are recognized, the Rev. Samuel Hunter, founder and senior pastor of Next Level Church, will give a keynote address.
Felicia Bland, chair of the planning committee, said this is the second time this event has been held and the first since COVID. The chosen honorees were selected based on their achievements in the community and the way that they “stand out for their excellence,” Bland said.
The honorees are:
- Chase Carpenter, a local entrepreneur focused on pre-school education;
- Lisa Burton, an advanced practice registered nurse at Med Center Health who has been highly involved with the COVID response;
- Coach William Unseld, a 19-year Warren Central High School basketball coach, a 20-year public relations specialist at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and a United Way campaign coordinator; and
- Dr. Cassandra Little, a retired speech language pathologist and assistant WKU professor in communication disorders who continues to stay civically involved.
Carpenter said he was surprised to be named as an honoree alongside people of such high caliber. While he’s been in the preschool education space for 12 years, he said he’s still got a lot of expanding to do.
“From the outside looking in, it may seem like I’m very accomplished, but from my perspective, I’ve only gotten started,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter owns Bundles of Joy Preschool, One Roof Event Space, Short Term Rentals and LikeUsAcad.com, among other business ventures. He said he hopes to “make more change for more children” in the future, by making sure they are more than prepared for the next stage of their lives.
Carpenter said he doesn’t chase money, but rather the change that comes with it.
“If you lead with positivity, you’ll be blessed abundantly,” he said.
Even after her retirement from decades of service in the education space, Little continues to stay involved in many areas of community service. She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the NAACP-Bowling Green/Warren County Branch and Black Leaders Advocating for the Community.
She’s also previously served on the board of directors for Greenview Regional Hospital and Bowling Green’s African American Museum.
“I still wear a lot of different hats,” Little said. “I don’t get paid for it in dollars, but it’s priceless.”
Little said that it’s “very special” to know that her work has been noticed and appreciated by the community. As one of the first Black speech pathologists in the community, she hopes that she has been a “trailblazer” for others.
While Little is the one being honored, she said it will take the entire community coming together to serve everyone’s needs.
“I hope that people realize we’re more alike than different,” Little said. “It’s going to take all of us to make Bowling Green the place we want it to be.”