Four honored with Trailblazer awards

If Jared Carpenter seemed unusually moved when he was recognized Sunday as one of four Trailblazer Award winners, it’s because the honor came so close to home.
Carpenter, 30, grew up just a couple of blocks away from Mr. Zion Baptist Church, site of Sunday’s awards ceremony.
He learned to look up to adults in the community who had accomplished big things in their professional lives. Now Carpenter, a 2008 Bowling Green High School graduate, was back being honored for his own accomplishments.
“This is extra sentimental for me,” said Carpenter, a former BGHS and Northwestern University football star who is now an advanced practice registered nurse who travels around the country providing nursing services from his base in Bowling Green. “This was my hometown neighborhood.”
Carpenter was joined by three other BGHS graduates in being honored in this 24th annual Trailblazers Awards ceremony that, because of COVID-19 precautions, was held in front of only a couple dozen people in the church and viewed by many others in a Facebook Live video.
Also recognized were:
Dr. Derek Hayes, a 2007 BGHS graduate who graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 2015 and is now with Briarwood Dental in Bowling Green.
Jamale Carothers, a 2017 BGHS graduate who is entering his senior year at the Naval Academy in Maryland.
Adria Whitlow, a 2001 BGHS graduate who is a licensed clinical social worker now working as a mental health counselor and clinical therapist in Bowling Green.
If the four winners of the Trailblazer Awards recognized Sunday evening seemed more fresh-faced than usual, it was by design.
The Trailblazers Committee, composed of members of five traditionally Black Bowling Green churches, decided this year to honor a younger generation in the 24th annual awards that honor the accomplishments of African American men and women who serve as role models for the next generation.
“The committee decided to honor younger adults this year,” said Wathetta Buford, the committee’s chairperson. “I think this is an awesome group.”
Like Carpenter, the other winners were happy to be recognized and to be considered role models for an even younger generation.
Hayes, who starred in football and track at BGHS, said: “It is a great honor, especially in light of the advances that have been made by people of color in Bowling Green. I’m in a position now to make a difference in the community, and that means a lot.”
Carothers, who will be a senior running back for the Navy football team in the fall, was not able to attend; but he sent an audio message.
“Bowling Green is a very special place to me,” Carothers said. “Those who have won these (Trailblazer) awards before are heroes to me.”
Whitlow, creator of the beautifulYOU Enrichment Program for girls, has spent her career working with at-risk youth and children.
Honored in the community service category, Whitlow said she was inspired by her own parents – Marshall Whitlow and the late Alice Whitlow – to give back to her community.
“We stand on the shoulders of previous generations,” Whitlow said. “My parents were givers and servers, and my dad still buys groceries for older members of the community.
“That has given me a passion for helping others.”
Then Trailblazer Awards, started in 1998, are administered by a committee made up of members of these five churches: Mt. Zion Baptist, Taylor Chapel AME, Seventh Street Baptist, Eleventh Street Baptist and State Street Baptist.
