Four men accused of taking part in a home invasion robbery are set to appear in court Monday after being indicted.
Blake Cabral, 21, Dara Chin, 28, and Dalton Morrow III, 23, all of Bowling Green, were each indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and five counts of kidnapping. Muzafar Berisa, 20, was indicted on charges of first-degree burglary by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity and five counts of kidnapping by complicity.
The charges stem from a Sept. 10 incident investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Police responded that day to a call at a Harlow Way apartment and learned five people in the residence were present when three people wearing masks forced their way into the apartment and restrained every occupant, according to police records.
“The suspects allegedly brandished knives and forced the victims to surrender a large sum of cash,” BGPD Officer Ethan Decker said in an arrest citation.
Police believed the robbers targeted the residence for a specific reason not related to drugs.
Victims told police one robber had blond hair sticking out of his mask and identified Chin as a possible suspect, informing police that he drove a white Honda Accord, court records show.
Police located Chin at his Stubbins Street residence, where a white Honda Accord was parked outside. After being detained and read his rights, Chin agreed to be interviewed at BGPD headquarters.
“While at BGPD, Chin stated he picked up a heavyset white male and black male on Old Morgantown Road,” Decker said in the arrest citation. “They drove to the home on Harlow Way and forced their way inside the residence where physical force was both threatened and used to commit a theft.”
Police recovered two knives from the Accord that matched the knives described by the victims, and Chin admitted that $300 found in his wallet was from the incident, according to court records.
Chin named Cabral as one of the people involved in the incident, and police located Cabral at his South Sunrise Street residence.
Cabral denied the allegations and requested an attorney, according to his arrest citation.
Through investigation, police identified Morrow as the third person believed to have been involved in the robbery.
Morrow agreed to surrender and was located Sept. 18 in Horse Cave by Kentucky State Police and brought to BGPD headquarters.
“Morrow confessed to being present for the robbery and obtaining money from the robbery,” BGPD Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation.
All three suspects remain in the Warren County Regional Jail under $25,000 cash bonds and were set to appear for arraignment Monday before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
No court date has been set for Berisa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.