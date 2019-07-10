A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses four men of being involved in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Warren County.
Carl Gene Jones, Roney Deshane Davison, Jacob Ryan Denson and Charles Edward Denson are charged with conspiring to distribute meth, with the indictment alleging that the conspiracy involved at least 50 grams of meth and occurred in October.
Additionally, Davison is charged with three counts of distributing meth, and the other three co-defendants are each charged with a single count of distributing meth.
Jones is also charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Charles Denson was booked into Warren County Regional Jail on Saturday, while Davison was booked into the jail Monday.
Jones and Jacob Denson were arrested in October after a two-month investigation into drug activity by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
Before those arrests, task force agents made three controlled buys of crystal meth.
Investigators obtained search warrants for two Johnson Drive addresses in October and seized about eight ounces of crystal meth, two pounds of marijuana, 31 THC vape cartridges and more than $9,000 in cash.
The offenses alleged in the federal indictment occurred between Oct. 16-23.
Jones has a previous drug conviction in U.S. District Court.
In 2011, Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to launder money.
A total of 25 people were indicted in that case, in which prosecutors alleged that the group conspired to sell more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana between 2008 and 2011, with cash from the drug sales used in financial transactions that included property purchases.
Jones was ultimately sentenced to six years and six months in prison, federal court records said.
Arraignments and detention hearings for Davison and Charles Denson have been set for Friday in U.S. District Court.
No court dates have been set for Jones or Jacob Denson.
