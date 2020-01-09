FRANKLIN – Written plea offers have been extended to four people accused in the 2018 death of a Simpson County teenager, and the co-defendants have until next month to consider them.
Simpson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said he made the offers to Jordan Alford, Amie Alford, Willa-Jean Davenport and Alexis Oliphant.
They are accused of criminal involvement that led to the death of Damian Cook, 19, of Franklin, who was assaulted Aug. 7, 2017, in a garage at Broderson Mobile Home Community in Franklin. Cook died from his injuries four days later at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Jordan and Amie Alford, who are siblings from Portland, Tenn., are charged with murder. Davenport, 19, of Franklin, and Oliphant, 19, of Portland, Tenn., are charged with complicity to murder.
Attorneys for each of the defendants said Wednesday during a pretrial conference in Simpson Circuit Court that they would need some time to think about the plea offers extended by Morgan.
The prosecutor said the offer prepared for Jordan Alford did not reduce the murder charge, but Morgan did not otherwise provide details for any of the proposed plea agreements.
Simpson Circuit Judge Janet Crocker set a final pretrial conference for Feb. 17, telling each co-defendant that she expected to set their cases for a trial date if they did not accept their respective offers by then.
Crocker also agreed to reinstate the terms of Oliphant’s bond after she spent nearly a month in custody.
Oliphant was arrested Dec. 13 and placed in Allen County Detention Center due to a reported drug-related violation of the terms of her bond.
Crocker released her on condition that she not leave her grandmother’s house except to visit her attorney, have no contact with anyone involved in the case and use no electronic communication devices.
Court records identify Jordan Alford as an uncle to Davenport and Oliphant, while Amie Alford is identified as Davenport’s mother and Oliphant’s aunt.
Davenport and Oliphant are accused of giving specific information to the Alfords that led to the physical confrontation with Cook that resulted in his death as well as aiding and abetting the Alfords in carrying out the fatal attack.
At a preliminary hearing in 2018, Kentucky State Police Detective Joshua Amos testified about making contact with Davenport and Oliphant while canvassing the neighborhood after Cook’s assault.
Police learned Cook had been involved in a physical confrontation with Oliphant and another person the night before Cook was assaulted.
Amos testified last year that the confrontation was due to some thefts at the trailer park, and that Cook sent a threatening text message to Oliphant after the confrontation.
Oliphant claimed to have stayed up with Davenport until the early morning hours due to being afraid of Cook, and she then contacted the Alfords.
Oliphant and Davenport told police the Alfords traveled to the trailer park early on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2018, parked several yards from the garage where Cook was sleeping, removed the license plate from the car and walked toward the garage.
Amos said the teens observed Jordan Alford remove a wooden object from the trunk of the car before walking to the garage.
“The witnesses could hear some kind of physical altercation taking place,” Amos testified in 2018.
A state medical examiner found blunt force trauma to Cook’s head and bruising on his legs, and determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.