A Tennessee jewelry store owner accused of being in on a scheme to steal a safe full of jewelry from the home of the late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts.
Marshall D. Belew II, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Monday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at more than $10,000.
Belew is one of six people to have been charged in a home invasion that took place July 13, 2020, at the Smallhouse Road home, in which a group of intruders took the safe full of jewelry and tackled and restrained a woman in the house, causing her to suffer ankle and leg fractures.
Belew, who has been identified in prior court testimony and records filed in the case as the owner/operator of American Jewelry in Brentwood, divulged details about his involvement in the plot while entering his guilty plea on Monday.
Belew said he had been approached by two co-defendants, Jeffery and Patricia Weisman, about a plan to steal the safe from the Burch residence.
The Weismans await trial on charges of engaging in organized crime, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity.
Jeffery Weisman has been identified in court records as a jewelry dealer who sold a number of pieces to Burch, who died in 2020.
The couple is accused of having knowledge of the safe and its contents, along with the Burch home’s security features.
They have a May 16 trial date in Warren Circuit Court.
Belew said he was aware that additional co-defendants, Javier Nunez and Nicholas Cruz-Palacios, agreed to take part in the actual home invasion.
“I came to Bowling Green that morning,” Belew said in court. “I didn’t go to the residence, but I was in Bowling Green.”
Nunez and Cruz-Palacios have pleaded guilty to multiple offenses in the case, and Nunez was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Cruz-Palacios was given a 10-year sentence.
Belew said that he met with them near the state line of Tennessee and Kentucky and took delivery of the stolen safe and brought it to another co-defendant’s home.
“We opened it, took the contents out and sold the contents,” Belew said. “We split the money evenly after that.”
Frank Leonard, operator of a Franklin, Tennessee-based jewelry store, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity (valued at $10,000 or more) and faces 10 years in prison.
Belew’s attorney, Glenn Cherry, said that the prosecution has turned over evidence and statements from Burch family members indicating that more than $1 million in valuables were kept in the safe.
The burglary by complicity charge to which Belew pleaded guilty was reduced from a more serious count of first-degree robbery by complicity, and the plea agreement dismissed additional charges of kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime and second-degree assault by complicity.
Belew faced up to 70 years in prison if convicted as charged at trial.
The plea agreement Belew reached with prosecutors recommends a 10-year prison sentence and payment of $462,500 in restitution.
Attorney Dennie Hardin, who also represents Belew, said that $200,000 of the restitution amount would be paid within two weeks of the plea agreement, with the remaining amount to be paid before Belew is sentenced on April 17.
Belew is also required to provide complete and truthful testimony if called as a witness at any of his co-defendant’s trials, and the court can set aside the plea agreement upon a finding that Belew did not give complete and truthful testimony.