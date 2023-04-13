A man arrested Monday in Barren County was the fourth person charged in an alleged scheme to smuggle illegal drugs into the Barren County Corrections Center.
Troy A. Vibbert, 30, of Glasgow, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and served with a warrant charging him with engaging in organized crime and first-degree promoting contraband, according to the Barren River Drug Task Force.
During the traffic stop, law enforcement noticed the smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle and a passenger, Amber Thompson, 31, of Glasgow, produced a marijuana joint, the task force said.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large bag of suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and several unopened packages of hypodermic needles, according to the task force.
Thompson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The drug task force was contacted in December by Barren County Jailer Aaron Shirley to investigate how illegal drugs were being brought into the jail.
That investigation led to the arrest of former deputy jailer Edith Piercy and inmates Shasta Vaughn and Amber D. Huff on charges of engaging in organized crime and first-degree promoting contraband.
