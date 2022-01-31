The fourth person charged in a federal drug case involving what local law enforcement has said is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Warren County's history pleaded guilty.
Andre Graham, 37, entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court to a charge of conspiring to possess 500 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.
Federal prosecutors say that Graham and seven other men engaged in a conspiracy from Oct. 1, 2019, to Aug. 30, 2020, that involved purchases of large quantities of meth that would then be transported into Bowling Green from California.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said that Crowe's role in the conspiracy involved collecting money from Brandon Cherry on behalf of alleged co-conspirator Tyrecus Crowe in drug transactions and soliciting Raymond Derousse to drive a shipment of meth from California to Kentucky.
Crowe, Cherry and Derousse have pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges.
Federal indictments against the eight co-defendants were unsealed in September 2020.
The charges stem from an investigation that began when police in Texas stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on July 24, 2020. The stop led to the seizure of a package containing 40 pounds of crystal meth, according to law enforcement.
The driver of the Tahoe reportedly told police that he was traveling to Bowling Green from California to deliver the drugs to Crowe, and that Crowe provided him with $105,000 in cash to bring to California.
Police in Texas reportedly also found a rental agreement with Crowe's name on it while searching the vehicle.
Crowe's defense team of attorneys Matt Baker and John Caudill said in an October filing that his ties to the drugs seized in the investigation are "nebulous at best."
Investigators subsequently learned of a 25-pound shipment of meth that had come to Bowling Green from the same California-based suppliers, according to federal court records.
The three people who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges prior to Graham have been sentenced.
George Sanchez, who was described by federal prosecutors as having a "supervising role" in the drug transactions, was given a 17-year sentence.
According to court filings, Sanchez met the driver of the Tahoe in Los Angeles, and they traveled to a residence where $105,000 was hand-counted and weighed on a scale during a drug deal.
Jeremy Quezada, an Arizona resident who was arrested in 2020 in Bowling Green, is serving a 10-year sentence.
Another co-defendant, Michael Padilla, was given a five-year, 10-month sentence.
Graham, who is currently free on bond, will return to court May 4 for sentencing.
The charge to which he pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.
Crowe, Cherry, Derousse and Nathan L. Jackson are scheduled to go to trial March 15.