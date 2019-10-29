Franklin Bank wins bid for Steamer Seafood

Steamer Seafood is now the property of Franklin Bank and Trust, but the future of the restaurant located in the historic Mariah Moore building remains murky.
Franklin Bank and Trust cast the only bid of $1.25 million for the building and had the lone bid of $197,500 for the restaurant's personal property at Tuesday's master commissioner's sale in the Warren County Justice Center. That total payment of $1,447,500 falls short of the $2.8 million in debts listed on the master commissioner's website, but the bank now owns the real estate and its contents free of any debt.
"They now own the restaurant and equipment," said Warren County Master Commissioner David Broderick. "This takes all the liens and mortgages off."
Members of Franklin Bank and Trust's management team were at the sale, but they offered no comments on their plans for the property.
Dale Augenstein, who opened the restaurant in 2016, expressed hope that it will remain open.
"I met with the bank's officers yesterday in anticipation of them being the successful bidder," Augenstein said Tuesday night after the sale. "I honestly don't know what happens next, but my hope is that we can work out a way to continue operating Steamer Seafood."
Tuesday's sale arose out of a Warren Circuit Court judgment in August in favor of Invision Flooring Systems against Steamer Seafood and third-party defendant Franklin Bank and Trust. That judgment indicated that Steamer Seafood and restaurant owner Augenstein defaulted on payment on a number of loans, causing the case to be referred to the master commissioner.
Master commissioner’s records indicate that Steamer had six debts totaling more than $2.8 million. An appraisal of the Steamer building valued it at $1.15 million. No value was placed on the furnishings and equipment.
Broderick said a lending institution being the successful bidder at a master commissioner's sale is "not infrequent." He said it's possible for the bank to now work out a lease arrangement to keep the restaurant operating.
An Oct. 24 post on the Steamer Seafood Facebook page said: "The future of Steamer is bright and we couldn't be more excited!"
That post indicated that Steamer's partnerships with Western Kentucky University men's basketball and with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will continue.
Augenstein has pumped a lot of money into the building that is nearly 200 years old. The Owensboro native spent much of 2015 and part of 2016 overseeing an extensive renovation of the Mariah’s building. At the time, he told the Daily News he was investing some $1 million on the two-story, 12,000-square-foot structure that was built to seat up to 300 patrons.
Further investments were needed to re-open the restaurant after a lightning-caused structure fire in 2018.
The building was operated for several years by restaurateur Rick Kelley as Mariah’s restaurant. Mariah’s, now owned by developer Jerry Katzoff, is now in Stadium Park Plaza next to Bowling Green Ballpark.
Augenstein, a 1981 Western Kentucky University graduate and former WKU Alumni Association National Board of Directors president, bought the Mariah Moore house in 2015 and transformed it into a Steamer restaurant similar to one he operated in Hilton Head, S.C.
A big WKU benefactor, Augenstein provided the $1 million lead gift in 2010 that led to construction of the Augenstein Alumni Center on the WKU campus. He also operated the Pink Daisy boutique in Bowling Green for approximately five years before it closed in 2018.
