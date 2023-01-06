Hotel, convention center plans in Franklin move forward

An architect’s image shows what a hotel and convention center at the Interstate 65 exit 2 interchange in Franklin might look like. Developer Ashwani Sarvaria has plans for a 43-acre development that will include apartments and a “family fun center” housing a movie theater and bowling alley.

 Submitted

An ambitious plan for a commercial development that would transform the Interstate 65 exit 2 interchange in Franklin has taken another step forward.

