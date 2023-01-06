An ambitious plan for a commercial development that would transform the Interstate 65 exit 2 interchange in Franklin has taken another step forward.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission, meeting Tuesday, approved zone changes for portions of the 43-acre site that developer Ashwani Sarvaria hopes to turn into a hotel and convention center surrounded by other residential and commercial businesses.
The zone changes, involving three separate parcels and two different corporations headed by Sarvaria, will go to the Franklin City Commission for final approval.
The city commission and Simpson Fiscal Court in 2021 approved ordinances establishing a Tax Increment Financing District for the acreage along U.S. 31-W (Nashville Road) that Sarvaria envisions as the eventual home of a 96-room hotel and adjoining convention center.
On Tuesday, the planning commission approved rezoning one parcel of approximately five acres owned by Shivam Investments LLC from its Interstate Interchange District designation to Highway Business.
Another 26.4-acre parcel, this one owned by SAV Investments LLC, was also approved for a rezoning from interstate interchange to highway business. A 9.64-acre parcel in the same area, also owned by SAV Investments, was approved for rezoning from heavy industrial to highway business.
Those changes, expected to pave the way for what was billed in 2021 as a $70 million development, will also include apartments and retail centers.
The acreage to be developed is near the Exit 2 Liquors store owned by Sarvaria, who has been involved in developing Franklin’s Holiday Inn Express and some hotels in Tennessee.
This latest development depended on the creation of a TIF district similar to those that have helped with development of Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark industrial park and the Stadium Park Plaza area in downtown Bowling Green.
Tax Increment Financing is an economic development tool used by public agencies to finance needed infrastructure improvements for a project by earmarking future tax gains resulting from the development for the improvements.
The TIF will be activated when at least $10 million worth of investment has begun. Sarvaria is waiting on funding assistance from the Kentucky Department of Tourism to build the hotel and convention center, so that threshold hasn’t yet been reached.
In a statement released Tuesday, Sarvaria said: “We have submitted an application for state tourism incentives, which will be critical to the project’s success. We received preliminary approval in October and have been working closely with the state and their consultants during their review of the project as we work towards final approval. We hope to have approval in the next month or so and will begin working towards completing our financing and moving forward with the project’s construction once we have final approval and an incentive agreement.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said this will be the first time the city and county have utilized a TIF district to help finance a project, but he believes it’s the perfect tool for this development.
“I feel good about the project,” Dixon said when the TIF district was created. “I think it will be a win-win for the developer and for the city and county.”