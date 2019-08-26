With the right app on their phones, people interested in learning what downtown Franklin has to offer can have all the information they need at their fingertips.
The app, simply named "Franklin KY" and available for free in the Apple and Google app stores, includes a map, a calendar of upcoming events and profiles of local businesses and government institutions.
Amy Ellis, executive director of Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, a nonprofit dedicated to stimulating economic development downtown, said the app was developed because of Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell’s interest in finding a way to help people find their way in Franklin.
“I was trying to find an app that was user-friendly and would fit our town,” she said.
Powell could not be reached for comment.
For the app, Franklin-Simpson Renaissance partnered with ProsperWalk, a company that makes apps for cities and organizations involved in downtown growth, Ellis said.
“We were (looking) for something that was good for people who were visiting but also useful for people who live here, too,” she said.
Businesses highlighted on the app maintain their own profiles within the app and are not charged for being included, Ellis said, though she added that ProsperWalk gives Franklin-Simpson Renaissance the option to charge businesses for being featured.
“Any business that’s on here controls their own page,” she said. “It’s kind of like a Facebook page.”
For now, the businesses featured are members of the Franklin Downtown Merchants Association, though the opportunity to be highlighted on the website may soon extend to unaffiliated businesses, including those in Simpson County that fall outside the city limits.
“We wanted to start with (the downtown merchants), but we were hoping in the future to open that up to others,” she said.
Ellis said the app is supposed to provide people with the information they need to navigate the downtown area and be aware of its stores and restaurants.
“We want it to be a guide,” she said. “We want it to be a way for them to find out where to shop, where to eat and events that are going on.”
Lisa Deavers, director of the Gallery on the Square, which is featured on the app, said the app gives people a more direct way of exploring the downtown area than other resources like Facebook.
“You can get on Facebook, but if you’re not from here, you may not know what to look for,” she said. “If someone doesn’t know what they’re looking for, this lets them find all the restaurants downtown or all the retail stores.”
Deavers said she appreciates Franklin-Simpson Renaissance’s interest in making the downtown area’s offerings easier to find.
“We’re excited the Renaissance has decided to do this,” she said. “This is just another way they’re helping downtown to grow and it helps us promote our downtown.”
