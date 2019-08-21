A Franklin man has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy after allegedly having sex with a juvenile.
According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, Winston Bell, 19, had sex with the middle-school aged juvenile on the back porch of an unoccupied residence on Liberty Street in Franklin at some point during the 2018-19 school year.
Bell was being held Wednesday at the Simpson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
