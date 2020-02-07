A Simpson County man was hospitalized with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being found in the parking lot of Walmart in Franklin.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to the store at 1:39 p.m. Friday and found Teddy A. Freeman, 25, of Franklin, with a wound in his upper body.
Freeman was taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
