By eliminating waste, Simpson County’s Franklin Pallet is creating a new business model and adding jobs at its Ogles Avenue plant in Franklin.
Established in 1998 as a manufacturer of wooden pallets, Franklin Pallet has invested about $3 million in a 12,000-square-foot plant expansion and equipment that will allow the company to sell a new product: wood pellets for the growing pellet stove market.
David Carver, owner and founder of Franklin Pallet, said Monday that the company has invested $1.7 million in equipment that will turn its scrap wood into a marketable product.
The expansion will allow Franklin Pallet to grind up pallets into finished wooden pellets that can be burned for heating purposes in fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, and Carver said that will eventually allow him to add “five to 10” jobs at his 30-employee operation.
“The expansion will allow us to diversify our products and customer base,” Carver said. “We will manufacture these wooden pellets, ship them up north where they will be used during the harsh winters in that geographic area.”
Carver is looking to cash in on a growing market as wood pellets have replaced coal as a heating source. A report on the businessinsider. com website said analysts predict an annual growth rate in the global wood pellet market of 14% over the next five years.
His company will be tapping into that growing market while at the same time eliminating an expense, Carver said.
“Scrap material has always been an issue in the pallet business,” Carver said. “Our costs have grown for disposing of waste. We had to do something.”
Carver, who said he started Franklin Pallet with “a sack of nails and a hammer,” will now be utilizing high-tech machinery that his employees will begin using in January.
“We’ll be recycling material that we’re now paying to dispose of,” Carver said. “We’re having to dispose of several semi-truck loads of waste every day. We’ll turn that waste into a marketable product.”
The transition to making the wood pellets was delayed for a few months during the coronavirus pandemic, Carver said, but he said training on the new equipment will begin Jan. 4.
The machinery will turn the scrap wood into 40-pound bags of pellets that Carver said are in high demand in northern states.
“There’s a strong market as you go north,” he said. “I’ve already got a buyer.”
Carver said the new equipment can produce about 13 tons of wood pellets per day, and he expects to eventually be buying scrap wood from other businesses and turning it into marketable material.
“I’m hoping after a year or two into it that we can expand,” he said. “If we need to expand the grinder, it’s easy to do. We’re excited about getting started.”
