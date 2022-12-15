Franklin PD: Pharmacy target of robbery JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Dec 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pharmacy in Franklin was robbed Thursday morning.According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:53 a.m. Thursday to Franklin Pharmacy, 810 N. Main St., on a report of an armed robbery.Police said two Black males posing as delivery workers entered the pharmacy, and took an undetermined amount of narcotics and money before fleeing the business in an unknown direction. The robbers were described as being 6'5" and 5'10", with one of them armed with a handgun.The incident remains under investigation. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBowling Green's third Chick-fil-A opens ThursdayHarold Elston "Hal" MeiselProtesters voice demands; BGPD has no arrest optionDriver dies after Warren crashHarold Elston 'Hal' MeiselWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsRecovery of bypass businesses a mixed bagWarren County Coroner's Office fatality reportWKU Regents select new health provider, approve inflation bonusDeborah "Debbie" Price Images Videos State News Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice provisions Task force recommends moving child support enforcement Yarmuth gives farewell speech after 16-year House career Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis UofL awarded $13M for manufacturing resource center National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:52 p.m. EST Missouri man found guilty of murder in Illinois cop's death AP News Summary at 5:00 p.m. EST New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case POLITICAL NEWS Voting rights lawyer to fill N. Carolina appeals court seat White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests Biden pumps up Africa relations, will visit next year Indiana officials expect tighter state budget picture GOP seeks May vote on Dem vacancies in House power struggle Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView