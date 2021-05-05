FRANKLIN – Steve Thurmond, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce, likes to brag to his fellow southcentral Kentucky business leaders that his county is the place to come for affordable prices at the gas pump.
Now, Thurmond may have something else to brag about: a real estate market that at times has folks lining up not only at the BP station but to make offers on houses.
“There’s a boom going on right now,” he said Tuesday. “It’s hard to find a home to buy in Simpson County right now, but they’re building houses pretty quickly.”
You don’t have to take Thurmond’s word for it. Franklin Realtor Jack Wade said the current housing market in the county is “like nothing I’ve seen in my 21 years” in the business.
“I’m seeing houses listed and be gone in 24 hours and sell for more than the list price,” Wade said. “I’ve seen people line up to make offers on houses.”
It’s a phenomenon that’s happening across the country as interest rates remain low and families find new money in their pockets from the federal COVID-19 stimulus packages.
But Franklin, located as it is on the Tennessee border and just south of Bowling Green, may be taking the housing boom to another level.
Those looking to escape escalating real estate prices to the north and south of Franklin often decide that the town of about 8,500 people is the right fit.
“People are picking Franklin because of the price of property,” Wade said. “Instead of paying $200,000 for a house, they can buy the same house here for $180,000.”
The statistics bear that out. The Xome.com online auction website said the median home value in Franklin is $175,500, much lower than the national median home value of $219,700.
The result, Wade said, is a trend of people using Franklin as something of a bedroom community.
“We’ve had clients where one spouse works in Bowling Green and the other works in Nashville,” he said. “They end up picking Franklin as the place to live.
“A lot of people like a smaller town and more of a laid-back lifestyle.”
Another Simpson County Realtor, Jason Goodman, noted that Franklin is in a “sweet spot” because of its location along Interstate 65.
“You can be on I-65 in about seven minutes or less from anywhere in Franklin,” Goodman said.
But Goodman said Franklin isn’t as sleepy as it may have been in years past. The housing boom is also partly fueled by an industrial base that includes Berry Global, RKW-North America, Franklin Precision Industry and others.
“A lot of the housing demand can be chalked up to bringing in new industry,” Goodman said.
Whatever the reason, the growth in demand for housing in Simpson County has created a heavy workload for Carter Munday, administrator of the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We’ve never had the residential growth like we’re seeing right now,” said Munday, who has been associated with planning and zoning in Simpson County since the 1990s.
Munday pointed out that the county’s residential permit approvals hovered at “40 to 60” per year for more than a decade before jumping to 111 in 2017 and climbing further to 142 in 2019.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Munday said he saw 136 residential permits in 2020 and expects an even bigger number this year.
“We have 350 single-family approvals that haven’t been built yet, and we have about 200 multi-family units approved,” he said. “In the last three months we’ve seen high activity.”
It’s a trend that has Munday hopping to keep up and has local leaders like Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes smiling.
“Our PVA (property valuation administrator) was just telling me that we have added millions of dollars to our tax base since last year,” Barnes said. “People locating here helps the economy and helps our population growth.”
