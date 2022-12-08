2022 Franklin-Simpson Industry Appreciation Luncheon
Buy Now

Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond poses with representatives from Franklin Bank & Trust at the 2022 Franklin-Simpson Industry Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Franklin-Simpson High School. 

 By SARAH MICHELS smichels@bgdailynews.com

When MultiTech Industries President Anthony Falcone was tasked with finding a Kentucky location for its 14th facility, he never thought it would be in Franklin.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.