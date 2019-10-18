Two people attempted to rob a Franklin business, but police said they were chased away when the owner pulled a handgun on them.
The Franklin Police Department said two people entered Bluegrass Cellular on Nashville Road in Franklin at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday. One person wearing a “Scream” mask and a black hooded sweatshirt pointed a handgun at the store owner, but the owner pulled a personal owned firearm and chased the masked person and a man with a beard and a red Chicago Bulls cap out of the store.
The pair fled the store, traveling south on Nashville Road, according to FPD.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact FPD Detective Canaan Scott at 270-586-7167 or South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.
Arrest — A man seen walking on Interstate 65 was arrested after reportedly becoming combative with police and going into hiding.
Kentucky State Police said the man, later identified as Marcelo Lopez Martinz, 21, was walking south on the interstate at the 47-mile marker near the Park City exit about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
A trooper made contact with Martinz, leading to an interaction in which he became combative, according to KSP.
The trooper attempted to arrest Martinz, but he ran into a wooded area near the interstate. He was located by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office behind a residence on Louisville Road in Edmonson County and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and stop/stand/park on limited access highway.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Cave City Police Department assisted KSP and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest — A domestic incident earlier this month in Glasgow led to the arrest Thursday of a man on multiple felony counts.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police received a complaint Oct. 6 from a woman who reported that John A. Johnson had come two days earlier to a residence she was visiting and forced her to leave.
The woman reported that Johnson forced her into her own vehicle and made her drive him to his residence in Glasgow, where he forced her to stay against her will and assaulted her multiple times before taking her for medical treatment and claiming to doctors that she had fallen down some stairs.
Johnson, 35, of Glasgow, was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.