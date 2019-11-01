FRANKLIN – From the time she was 6 years old, DaMyah Hopson has danced everywhere she goes.
Her mother, Dana Hopson, recalls her daughter playing in a youth basketball league, and how “she would be on the court dancing.”
DaMyah’s passion for dance spurred her to take private lessons and teach others what she’d learned, including her friends at the local Boys and Girls Club. But when she encouraged them to keep learning and take their own lessons, DaMyah discovered they faced one big stumbling block.
“They couldn’t afford it,” Dana Hopson said.
DaMyah recently started teaching her own low-cost dance course at Harvey’s Gym, held every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“If I have my own dance class, and it’s cheaper, they can come here,” she said.
DaMyah’s passion for dance recently landed her an appearance in a music video for Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up.” Popular on video-sharing apps like TikTok, the country-rap song is instructional and inclusive, inviting listeners to work through moves like the “cowboy boogie” or do the “hoedown."
In the song’s official music video – which has more than 18 million views on YouTube – DaMyah can be spotted in a red-checked shirt and white pants and sporting a cowboy hat. The experience allowed her to meet new people, including Brown, DaMyah said.
“Meeting him was fun,” she said.
DaMyah has danced in other country music videos before, but this is perhaps the first one she’s gotten attention for.
“It was kind of crazy that she was in that,” said Jakaya Warfield, a freshman at Franklin-Simpson High School, who attended DaMyah's Oct. 22 class.
During that class, DaMyah recruited a handful of her friends from school to work through a routine to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” in the gym’s classroom space. At the start of the class, she had her students introduce themselves before demonstrating and then breaking down each part of the routine, patiently repeating the movements as many times as needed.
“She inspires me to dance,” said Danaysia Ray, a freshman at Franklin-Simpson High School. Danaysia appreciated DaMyah’s careful pace – not moving on until everyone had the steps down.
“She just helps me be more confident,” Danaysia said.
