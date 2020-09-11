Stark Truss, which has for the past three years manufactured wood products for construction companies out of its Franklin location, may now need some of its own products.
The Canton, Ohio-based company announced plans this week to expand its presence in Franklin by constructing a 12,000-square-foot building that will provide lumber and product storage and lead to the creation of about 20 jobs.
“The new building will free up space in our main manufacturing facility,” Mike McKinnis, the company’s regional sales manager, said in a news release. “We will be able to add another automated saw as well as other needed equipment.”
Stark Truss’ main building in Franklin is a 60,000-square-foot former Walmart store on U.S. 31-W that is part of the company’s growing presence throughout the central and eastern U.S.
The company relocated from Logan County to Franklin three years ago, and Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said it has boosted the county’s economy.
“The company took a vacant building, refurbished it and brought over 50 jobs to our area,” Barnes said. “They are a wonderful asset for our county.”
Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said the Stark Truss announcement is welcome at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has battered the economy.
“This is great news for our community,” Broady said. “It has been a tough year for a lot of our industries and we are very pleased that these new job opportunities are coming to Franklin.”
Stark Truss, which was founded in 1963, manufactures roof and floor trusses, wall panels, laminated veneer lumber, I-joists, light-gauge steel trusses, pre-built stairs and other products used in construction.
According to its website, Stark Truss provides products for large multi-family and commercial developments, custom homes and agricultural buildings.
Stark Truss has locations in 10 states in the eastern U.S., including a location in Hendersonville, Tenn. The Franklin plant, the only Kentucky location listed on the website, serves the mid-south region of the United States.
