Virtus Precision Tube, a manufacturer of copper and alloy tube solutions for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets, is expanding its presence in Franklin’s Wilkey North Industrial Park.
A company created when Luvata North American Tubes was bought by Franklin’s Waybill USA Inc. in 2018, Virtus has been approved for tax incentives that will allow it to add 6,600 square feet to its factory and create 25 jobs.
Franklin’s Board of Commissioners approved on first reading Sept. 14 an ordinance that allows Virtus to forego paying the 1% city occupational tax for 10 years as an incentive to expand.
According to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents, Virtus will invest $600,000 in building improvements and $9,211,000 in equipment. The company will receive a total of $1 million in tax incentives over the next 10 years, according to the KEDFA documents.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the expansion comes at an opportune time.
“In this pandemic time, you’re proud to have any additional jobs you can find,” Dixon said. “Virtus has been a very good employer for Simpson County for a number of years.”
Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said the expansion will create a significant increase in employment at a long-standing Franklin employer.
“The 25 new jobs will put them over 100 jobs,” Griffin said. “Virtus has been one of our best industries. They’ve expanded at least once before.”
Griffin said the Virtus plant has been part of the industrial park along U.S. 31-W since 1969, when it opened as Anaconda American Brass.
Several ownership changes later, Virtus now has plants in Franklin and Monterrey, Mexico, that employ more than 400 workers.
This expansion is in response to market conditions, according to this project description on the KEDFA documents: “Over the last several years the company has seen potential growth opportunities in the markets and is considering expanding its current manufacturing operations to meet the demands of its customers.”
