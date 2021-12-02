Thanks to the growth of trucking, Franklin’s Worldwide Technologies just keeps on trucking.
The manufacturing company, which was established in 2006 in a Bowling Green warehouse, announced last week its second expansion at the Franklin plant it moved to in 2010.
Originally a 27,000- square-foot building, the Worldwide Technologies plant in Wilkey North Industrial Park on U.S. 31-W has since been expanded to nearly twice that size and will now be growing to 91,000 square feet and adding 20 to 30 jobs in the coming year.
“Worldwide Technologies has been great for Franklin,” said Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority. “We’re honored to have them here.”
As a specialist in manufacturing parts for semi-tractor trucks, Worldwide Technologies is simply trying to keep pace with demand, one of its founders said.
“You either grow with your customers or you get left behind,” said Worldwide Technologies President Mike Jones, who teamed with Kenny Whitworth to start the company.
Jones said the company plans to invest more than $5 million between a 40,000-square-foot building expansion and new equipment as it strives to meet its customers’ needs.
“We have outgrown our building again,” Jones said. “Our sales are continuing to increase, and we need more manufacturing space.”
Worldwide Technologies, which started with five employees in 2006 and has grown to about 100, will be doing more than simply adding space. Jones said the company is also upgrading its equipment.
“We’re adding automation to be more efficient,” Jones said. “We’ve pretty much had continuous growth since we started the business. Finding labor is a challenge now, but we need to grow with the trucking industry. Predictions are that 2022 will be a record year for truck manufacturing.”
The growth of Worldwide Technologies continues a trend in Simpson County, which saw its population swell from 17,327 in 2010 to 19,594 in the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
Much of that growth has been fueled by employers like Vermont Thread Gage and RKW North America that have landed in the Wilkey North Industrial Park, but Griffin said that 160-acre park is now essentially full.
Griffin said in October that the industrial authority purchased 187 acres along Ky. 100 near Interstate 65 and the existing Henderson Industrial Park and will develop the land into a new site called Stone-Givens Industrial Park.
That development came after a July announcement that the industrial authority is receiving $300,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to improve access to Henderson Industrial Park.
With help from an anticipated U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, Griffin expects the Stone-Givens Industrial Park to have roads and other infrastructure in place by the summer of 2022.
