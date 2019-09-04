The movie "Woodstock" will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green.
The screening had been scheduled for last month but was delayed because of issues with the distributor.
The film contains performances, interviews with the artists and candid footage of fans at the 1969 event. The film features performances by Joan Baez, Country Joe and the Fish, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Arlo Guthrie, Richie Havens and more.
The showing is free, and refreshments will be available.
