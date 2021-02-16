While Monday’s snow total was less than what was forecast, the Bowling Green area still faced the impacts of more than 3 inches of ice and snow. Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon signed a city/county state of emergency declaration.
With freezing temperatures that stayed mostly in the teens Tuesday, roads throughout southcentral Kentucky were still extremely hazardous heading into Wednesday.
“What we’ve seen is that these temperatures are causing insult to injury,” WxOrNotBG meteorologist Landon Hampton said. “It’s the perfect storm for bad conditions. It’s going to take a lot of elbow grease get through this.”
Hampton said elevated warm layers intruded into the atmosphere at about 5,000 feet and melted a lot of potential snow that otherwise could have fallen Monday.
A similar system is projected to move into the region Wednesday night – one that Hampton said has the potential to cause even more headaches for Bowling Green.
“It looks to be fairly similar to what we just saw,” Hampton said. “What we saw with the latest data is that we have a risk of another elevated warm layer in the atmosphere within this storm. We have the possibility of more sleet and freezing rain, but there is again potential for significant snow. It’s another ride on the Bowling Green weather roller coaster. We are looking at a wide variety of totals again.”
The potential for another storm also concerns Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt, who said many roads in the district are covered.
“We have made a lot of headway on our Priority A routes (interstates and highways), but in comparison our B and C routes haven’t really been touched,” Watt said. “Cold temperatures have created a lot of challenges for us, and an even colder night will create even more challenges. This stuff will linger for quite a while. We are just trying to get those A routes as clear as possible first.”
Watt said crews are working 12-hour shifts and are doing everything they can to clear roads. Crews have enough salt and other treatments to combat this next storm, he said.
“We ask for patience for those in rural areas before we can get out to those roads,” Watt said. “Depending on how much snow falls at one time, it could cause us to backtrack to routes we had already cleared.”
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky as many parts of the state received similar, or even more hazardous, totals of accumulation.
All schools in the Warren County and Bowling Green districts were closed Tuesday due to hazardous conditions. Western Kentucky University also canceled classes and closed all offices Tuesday.
Numerous local government offices were closed Tuesday as county departments with emergency personnel continued to deal with the storm’s impacts.
GO bg Transit suspended transit services Tuesday, with the exception of GO Too Paratransit medical appointment standing orders.
The General Motors Bowling Green Assembly plant canceled first and second shifts Tuesday.
