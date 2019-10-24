A Bowling Green church will host a communitywide event for special needs families.
The free “Channel the Flannel Festival” will feature pumpkin painting, a campfire hoedown, food, cornhole, yard games, carnival games and a slime bar.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Baptist Church, 5165 Scottsville Road.
