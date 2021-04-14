Funding educational projects and programs at Mammoth Cave National Park can be a challenge, but that’s where Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park comes in.
Friends of Mammoth Cave is a nonprofit organization that works with the National Park Service to fund projects and programs to protect, preserve and enhance Mammoth Cave’s resources and visitor experience. The organization operates by means of donations, grants and other community contributions.
“Friends of Mammoth Cave works with us to fund projects and programs to give us philanthropic assistance in doing things for the park,” said Molly Schroer, public information officer for Mammoth Cave National Park.
Schroer also said that Friends of Mammoth Cave is integral in supporting the educational aspect of the park. The organization has been vital in getting grants for in-class, in-park and virtual educational programs for the park, Schroer said.
Friends of Mammoth Cave recently received a $15,000 Strong Parks, Strong Communities capacity building grant from the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. The grant will be used by Friends of Mammoth Cave to create a five-year plan to increase reach and diversity among members.
“A big part of the grant is to increase membership,” said Rick DuBose, executive director of Friends of Mammoth Cave.
The organization is relatively young, DuBose said, being formed about a decade ago.
The Strong Parks, Strong Communities capacity building grant program helps to address the needs of nonprofit parks, especially the needs that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant program enables parks across the U.S. to expand their impact through technology, website redesigns, creative visitor engagement, strategic plan development, fundraising campaigns, professional development and more.
The grant will also help Friends of Mammoth Cave expand and deepen Mammoth Cave’s K-16 educational programs.
“We are constantly looking for ways we can connect,” DuBose said.
Most of the educational outreach that Friends of Mammoth Cave contributes to is for upper elementary school and middle school students, DuBose said.
Because Friends of Mammoth Cave is responsible for funding projects and programs that enhance the park’s visitor experience, a lot of the activities that the organization financially supports are student engagement events, DuBose said.
Before COVID-19, there would be one or two student cave tours every day, but the park has shifted to more virtual events and projects during the pandemic, DuBose said.
Friends of Mammoth Cave also works to recruit volunteers to work events that the park hosts, DuBose said.
“We are kind of like the foundation,” DuBose said.
