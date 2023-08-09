Friends of the Library to hold annual used book sale next month

Book enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to browse through rows of books and purchase their favorites when Friends of the Library hosts its annual used book sale.
The sale, which will be held at the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch at 175 Iron Skillet Court, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 with a preview night for Friends of the Library members from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14.
"We will have thousands of books at the sale," said Friends of the Library President Nancy Bridges. "There are many categories and we try to organize them as best as we can."
Categories include fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children's book, homeschooling, foreign language, history, autobiographies, inspirational, religion and several others.
In addition to books, games, puzzles, records, DVDs and CDs will also be available for purchase.
Donations for the sale are now being accepted and Bridges said a room at the Bob Kirby Branch is already stacked with boxes of donated items.
"We are filling up that room and are having to cram books in every nook and cranny," she said.
Donations are accepted year-round and can be taken to any branch of the library, but Bridges recommends that they be taken to the Bob Kirby branch closer to the time of the sale in order to guarantee the donation will be on the floor for the sale.
The sale will begin with the preview night on Sept. 14 for members of Friends of the Library only, where members will have the advantage of an early look at the sale.
Membership is open to anyone interested in supporting the Warren County Library and runs from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with individual memberships for $10, family memberships for $25 and lifetime and corporate memberships available for $100. A membership form can be found at warrenpl.org.
Bag Day will be Sept. 17, with bags available for $1.
"They can fill the bag with as many books that they can fit in it," Bridges said.
Leftover books from the sale will be taken to nursing homes, veteran's home and prisons.
Bridges said leftover children's books will be taken to eastern Kentucky to re-populate libraries that were damaged during last summer's floods.
"A lot of people think we throw those books away, but we don't," she said. "We want to recirculate them and give them to other recipients who could use them."
Proceeds from the sale are used to support the summer and winter reading programs at the library, as well as for other needed purchases for the library.
"If the library is in need of something that is not in their budget, we will purchase it for them," Bridges said. "We are really big supporters of the reading programs and that's something that has definitely always been in our budget. We want the whole community to benefit from what we do."
Proceeds have also been used to purchase interactive books for younger children, especially for those with disabilities, and for special enclosed areas in the library for parents who bring in their children.
Bridges said she is looking forward to this year's sale, which has always attracted large crowds.
"We really enjoy it and are thrilled that the community has been so responsive," she said. "It's just marvelous that so many people want to come out and buy used books. The more people, the merrier."