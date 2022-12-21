Southcentral Kentucky residents who have been making preparations for Christmas will also need to prepare for frigid air making its way into the region.
Landon Hampton of WxOrNotBG.com said an arctic front will be coming in from the north and west, arriving in the area Thursday night.
"We will experience an extraordinarily sharp drop in temperatures," he said. "Right now, we are looking at a 40 to 50 degree drop between mid-afternoon on Thursday into sunrise on Friday."
While Hampton said doesn't know yet if any records will be set, he said that "it hasn't been this cold rolling into Christmas Eve in about 30 to 40 years."
As far as snow chances, he said the amount would be minimal, with maybe an inch or two expected.
"It's the impact that is the big story, not necessarily the amount," Hampton said. "Slick travel is expected Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday."
He said another major impact will be winds reaching 40-50 mph, creating dangerously low wind chills, which will remain Friday morning through midday on Saturday.
"This could lead to power outages," he said. "So check on neighbors, friends, family and loved ones and make sure everyone has a backup heat source."
Jerry Brotzge, state climatologist and director of the Kentucky Mesonet, said even though it's been a while since Bowling Green has seen temperatures this low on Christmas, "it's not completely unusual."
On Christmas morning in 1983, Bowling Green's high temperature was minus 7 degrees.
"In 1989, Christmas was also very cold in Kentucky, with lows in the minus 20s," he said. "The all-time recorded low temperature in Kentucky was minus 37 on Jan. 19, 1994, in Shelbyville."
Brotzge said temperatures this weekend will be about 30 degrees below normal.
"The average high in December is 47, and we are looking at a high of 13 on Friday and a high of 17 on Saturday," he said.
Thursday night into Friday morning's low will dip to around 2 degrees, with Friday night's low expected to be around 4 degrees, Saturday night's low around 6 degrees and Sunday night's low at 11 degrees.
"It's definitely going to be a cold weekend ahead," Brotzge said. "And with a chance of snow late Thursday into Friday morning, whatever we get will stay around until Christmas."
Kim Phelps, senior director of communications and public relations at Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, offered some tips to stay warm during this period of cold weather.
"I think one of the most important things is to make sure to seal in the warm air with caulking and weatherstripping," she said. "Those are generally low cost options and they really help keep the warm air in and the cold air out."
Phelps also suggested checking HVAC and furnace filters to make sure they are running at their peak efficiency, regardless of the season, and to run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction on low to create an updraft that will move the warm air near the ceiling back down, which is especially helpful in rooms with vaulted ceilings.
"You can also do simple things like keeping blinds and curtains open during the day when it is sunny to take advantage of some natural warmth, but be sure to close them once the sun goes down," she said.
Christy Twyman, customer relations and communications manager at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, said to allow faucets to drip slowly throughout the night to prevent pipes from freezing and open cabinet doors under sinks to let warm air circulate.
She also said to cover or insulate outdoor spigots after the hoses have been removed, keep garage doors closed and know the location for the main water shutoff in your home.
Other cold weather tips from Atmos Energy include:
-Never use an oven or gas stove to heat your home.
-Protect natural gas meters. To ensure the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from the meters with a broom or brush and never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
-Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers can lead to a dangerious buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
-If you think you smell gas, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance, call 911 and the Atmos emergency number, 866-322-8667.