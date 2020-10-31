GLASGOW – Glasgow Electric Plant Board member D.T. Froedge has been appointed chairman of the public utility’s board of directors, despite being found in contempt of court for violating a non-disclosure agreement he and other board members signed during a court-ordered mediation.
The appointment was approved during the board’s Tuesday night meeting.
The election of officers was one of several items Froedge asked to be placed on the meeting’s agenda.
It was also a topic that was to be addressed during a recent court-ordered mediation during which board members were to try to resolve their differences, but Tag Taylor, who is Froedge’s predecessor, said board members did not discuss the election of officers during the mediation.
“According to the order I saw come through circuit court today, I think there is a question about whether the mediation was done in good-faith,” Taylor said.
The court order was issued by Barren County Circuit Court Judge John Alexander on Tuesday.
In it, the judge said six motions had been filed in the last 24 hours in the civil case. Froedge is seeking legal action against GEPB and each board member.
Alexander also said in the court order that a temporary order is required, prohibiting further employment-related action by GEPB against William Ray, superintendent of GEPB, until various motions can be heard and addressed.
The suspension of Ray was another item listed on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda, but it, along with others, was taken off the agenda by Taylor due to the temporary order issued by Alexander prohibiting further employment-related action.
Board member Libby Short attempted to ask a question about the mediation but was interupted by Froedge, who made the motion to elect new officers.
Taylor told Froedge he heard his motion, but agreed to allow Short to speak.
“Since one of our members did choose to violate the mediation agreement, ... what legal issues does that place on us as a board?” she said.
The individual board members signed a non-disclosure agreement during the mediation, but Taylor said there was a leak by the spouse of a board member and the information was published in a public setting.
“That is the crux of the contempt motion that was filed that is going to be heard at a later date,” Taylor said.
It was in the same court order issued Tuesday regarding the mediation that Alexander said: “... Froedge did not participate in good-faith, violated the mediation agreement and is in contempt of court.”
Since the board members signed the non-disclosure agreement individually, Taylor said he thought each matter would be addressed on an individual basis but referred the matter to GEPB attorney Ron Hampton.
Because there are pending motions before Alexander, Hampton said he agreed with Taylor that it would be an individual action and not a board action.
Board member Glenn Pritchard also spoke about the violation of the non-disclosure agreement.
“It didn’t help matters either that one of our city council members took a screenshot of it and posted it on his Facebook page, which is kind of disappointing, you know, somebody in that position,” he said.
The social media posting was something that happened after the information had already been made available to the public, Short said.
“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Pritchard said.
“No, it don’t,” Short said.
Before the board chose its new officers, Taylor assumed he would not be reappointed as chairman and read a farewell statement.
“... Although it’s not been easy, I’ve never shied away from standing up to bullies and I mean that in the most explicit version possible of what a bully is. Especially, when the victims are powerless and the aggressors have exhibited no respect for laws, regulations or process,” he said.
There were a few things Taylor said he wanted to set straight. The decisions he made were with “a keen sense of fairness and process and with an eye on the future of prosperity for our community.”
Also, during his time as chairman, he has been accused of many untruths, such as receiving money under the table and owning a Ferrari, he said.
Taylor then opened the floor for nominations for board chairman.
Both Froedge and Short were nominated for the position. Before a vote was taken, Short said she had a question for Froedge.
“D.T., do you think you can chair this board efficiently, effectively and fairly since you do have pending circuit court actions against you at this moment?” she said.
“I will do the best that I can,” Froedge said.
Short continued to say she is concerned whether the board can come to some type of consensus and start moving forward rather than continuing to engage in “political posturing.”
“It is a concern of mine that you have violated not only the non-disclosure, (and) have the contempt of court action against you at the moment, but I mean it just does kind of concern me that you have a blatant disregard for rules but yet you want to be the chairperson,” Short said.
“I have nothing to stay to that,” Froedge said.
Short then said that was a problem.
“At this point I’m wondering is it that you just don’t know or you just feel like you don’t have to answer a question from the only woman at the table?” Short said.
Froedge didn’t respond.
“If D.T. is put in as chairman, he will be held to high standards,” Pritchard said.
Short told Pritchard she appreciated his peace-making effort, but said her question was directly for Froedge.
Short then asked that the meeting continue since she didn’t think she was going to get an answer from Froedge.
In other business, the board nominated Short as secretary/treasurer; agreed to accept the audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30; adopted GEPB’s staff recommendations for collection of arrearages; and agreed to provide the Tennessee Valley Authority with the data it requested for developing a new rate structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.