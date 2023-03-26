In a housing project in Henderson, things didn’t start well – a significant understatement – for Marilyn Whitlock-Hockersmith.
And life circumstances continued to dig into her self-esteem and self-worth. All she wanted to do was hide.
There was sexual abuse, domestic violence, body shaming, racial prejudice, poverty – all which combined to stack the odds against her at a tender young age.
Yet in her new book, “Through It All,” Whitlock-Hockersmith of Bowling Green was able to lean on her faith and a new family structure, beginning at age 9, and a subsequent singing career in the United Service Organization (known as the USO) to help lift her to a point where she felt confident to share her childhood nightmares in an effort to help show others there is a way out of such tragedies.
“I wrote the book because the Lord told me to,” she said from her Bowling Green home, where she resides now, retired, with her husband, James. “The second reason, I wanted people to know they didn’t have to stay in the abuse, and they didn’t have to stay in depravation ... . I wrote it because it was painful. I know a lot of women went through what I went through ... and folks, parents and nobody ever knew.”
She details her molestation in her book, which also describes her father as an abusive alcoholic. She didn’t have adequate food or clothing, was overweight, she said, and was the subject of racial slurs and jokes about her size.
Her family was able to move away from her father and the violence when Marilyn was a girl of 9 in 1960. They came to Bowling Green, and got a fresh start. Her mother, Mattie Whitlock, wed Ollie White, and the family moved from Beech Street into a mansion – what is now known as Hobson House. Then, it was not surrounded by much, away from town and there were cattle her family tended to.
White, a professional showhorse trainer, helped create a stability there – “He was our father,” Marilyn said – that led to her beginning to grow out of the debauchery surrounding her life in Henderson. Her brothers “took care of the cattle. My stepfather took care of the Whitlocks.”
In Bowling Green, her family began to grow – she’s the fourth of 13 children, who came from both her mother’s marriages. But Marilyn still had weight issues, racial prejudices and other roadblocks. They came, though, with the stability of her stepfather and her family as they advanced through the turbulent 1960s.
She writes of racial issues with teachers once she left H.D. Carpenter School for an integrated Delafield school. There was overt racism and “it was so demeaning,” she said. “I hated it.”
She and her family – one of her brothers is the Rev. Ron Whitlock of Bowling Green – grew up, and at age 18, Marilyn began working, first at a local factory, then as a medical clerk at the former hospital downtown.
It was 1970, and another opportunity came – the USO. She sang in a group, the John Edmonds Special, which later became the Gospel Truth. She joined the USO with the group in 1971 and entertained military audiences in 20 countries, including Vietnam, Korea, Japan and others.
Her singing career gave her encouragement.
“I just wasn’t used to all that,” she said. “It encouraged me. My self-esteem had been rock bottom because I was a big girl all the time, made fun of, didn’t have the proper attire. Over there, it was attention. When I was singing, I was in another world. I enjoyed what I did.”
In 1974, the USO career ended as demand for gospel music faded into the throes of rock ’n’ roll and blues as the choice entertainment.
Marilyn ended up in Nashville, where she lived and worked for 12 years before moving to Virginia with her son. For a year or so, she sang at Opryland USA.
“She has a wonderful voice,” Ron Whitlock said, “and that’s one thing we were told by our mother, to use what we had. She really had an opportunity to do a lot of things.”
But it was the move to Virginia that further spurred her growth from beneath the struggles of her childhood.
“I grew up,” she said. “I didn’t depend on nobody but Him. I was raising a child, Michael, my only son, and it was hard. I was just glad to have a good job. There were more to-dos, more money and it made me feel more secure. God taught me a lot, and I got away from the area” that had helped feed her insecurity.
Marilyn leans on her faith still. And she credits that for her outlook and her ability to overcome such pain as a young girl and young adult.
“I wanted to be free in my mind and my whole life,” she said about “Through It All.”
“And even having a child out of wedlock, raising him and allowing that to be the center of everything that I do and teaching him the same – you can come out of it. I’m totally free from the pain, from the disappointment, from the low self esteem, and not necessarily rags to riches, but rags to a different state of mind.”
Ron Whitlock also credited their mother with helping to set up success through perseverance.
“She was our base,” Ron Whitlock said. “She always told us we can do whatever we want to do if we apply ourselves. Through it all, we kept going forward.”
Marilyn keeps that mindset.
“I keep pressing, day by day, and all I can say is ‘God, thank you. ‘Through It All,’ God had to bring me up above that, and He did. This is a heartfelt – a living witness. I lived what was in this book.”