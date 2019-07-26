When Eliezer Mendez III is released from Warren County Regional Jail, he hopes not to encounter many of the barriers convicted felons face as they re- enter society.
Mendez, 35, has been selected as the first inmate to participate in a program the jail has organized in partnership with several agencies that will allow qualified inmates to obtain employment while incarcerated.
The Felon Reentry Equal Employment Directive will officially launch Aug. 1, and will enable certain Class D state inmates to begin preparing for life after jail by placing them in programs that will allow them to build up work skills that will attract participating employers.
Once an inmate has secured employment, German American Bank will set up an account to allow the inmate to save money leading up to his or her release.
Mendez said he has already met with a few companies and hopes to be hired soon.
He aspires to eventually operate his own barber shop.
“Hopefully this will motivate other inmates,” said Mendez, who is serving a five-year sentence on theft convictions, according to online court records. “There is support out there for us, there are good people that have our back and want to give us a chance.”
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said four other county jails in the state have a similar program in place, but Warren County’s is unique for its partnership with the Kentucky Career Center, which helps job seekers through employment workshops, resume preparation and other services.
The career center will host the Linking Employment Activities Pre-Release program, facilitating interviews of inmates in custody by local employers with jail staff present.
“We’re hoping this will be very life-changing,” Harmon said. “Everyone needs an opportunity to work, there’s plenty of open jobs and we’re looking to marry those two issues together.”
The FREED program was approved Friday by Warren Fiscal Court, and the jail has partnered with the career center, the bank, Warren County Circuit Clerk Brandi Duvall’s office and the Southern Kentucky Reentry Council to make the idea a reality.
Harmon said the program has been several months in the making.
At this point, the jail houses 85 work release-eligible state inmates. Harmon said he hopes to have about a dozen inmates placed in jobs in a year.
“A good problem to have would be if there so many jobs and I didn’t have enough inmates to fill them,” Harmon said.
Inmates who qualify for the program would start out working in the jail kitchen and attending job readiness programs recommended by the state.
Candidates for the program who show a strong work ethic and can follow facility rules and regulations would then be moved into a supervised position working in the community, such as on a road crew or working with the county parks department.
Jail staff will then evaluate the candidates and begin preparing for their employment in the community by helping them obtain a state ID.
Before moving to the career center’s LEAP program, inmates must complete a Soft Skills Boot Camp that trains inmates in employability skills.
Bobbi Steelman, executive director of Career Team in Bowling Green, said participating employers receive tax credits and incentives for hiring inmates.
Employers in manufacturing, transportation, construction and information technology are interested in taking part in the program, Steelman said.
As part of their preparation for gaining employment, inmates will be educated on budgeting, job interview performance and other skills by the Career Team.
“We want to help them so they will be able to be successful when they get out,” Steelman said.
Mendez is eligible for release later this year, and he said he wants to make the most of this opportunity.
“A lot of guys, we get out and start looking for help and it seems everyone closes the door on us,” Mendez said. “Stephen has the key to help us out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.