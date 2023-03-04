The site of the former Sears building in downtown Bowling Green will soon be home to a newer kind of gathering space.
It was announced Thursday that Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Spirits would be opening its 6th Kentucky location in the SoDo (South Downtown) development on State Street, although a SoDo representative said Friday many of the details are still in the works.
TinTin Properties LLC has been working since 2017 to develop the area around the former Sears building, with apartments now occupying part of the building. The front, first-floor part of the former Sears store has remained vacant waiting for a tenant.
According to the Goodwood website, the company started in 2005 in Louisville. Goodwood purchased the Bluegrass Brewing Company and rebranded as Goodwood in 2015. It uses bourbon barrels to age its beer to create "new profiles and a higher ABV. Our extra steps are a kind of homage to Kentucky’s distilling legacy and to those old barrels out there that still have so much flavor left to give.
"Today, Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is dedicated to making the highest quality beers, barrel finished spirits and made from scratch food. Louisville’s Goodwood location is one of Kentucky’s longest operated breweries," according to the website.
Goodwood Brewpubs are located in Central Kentucky and Indianapolis.
In 1953, Sears purchased the property between State and Chestnut streets for $350,000. Two years later, it opened a two-story, 50,000-square-foot store next to United Furniture. The store was among many retailers that were located in downtown Bowling Green for decades before moving to Greenwood Mall.
The building was then used as office space before being purchased for development by TinTin Properties LLC.
More details on the space and offerings from Goodwood are expected in the coming weeks.
