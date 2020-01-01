The Frozen 4-mile run and 2-mile walk will return at 9 a.m. Saturday to assist a high school athlete in need.
The ninth annual race will take place at Ephram White Park at 885 Mount Olivet Road in Bowling Green.
All proceeds will go to Colton Erwin, a senior at Metcalfe County High School who was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma on Oct. 7 and started chemotherapy Nov. 13.
Lily Riherd, a race organizer, said 292 racers had signed up as of Tuesday. “That surpassed last year’s total by five,” she said. “I’m hoping to go over 300 by race day.”
Riherd said the race supports one athlete each year, adding that she and others felt the running community in the area needed to find a way to help young athletes in need.
Awards for the 4-mile run will be given to the overall male and female athletes, overall male and female master’s division and overall male and female grandmaster’s division.
The top three males and females will also be recognized by age groups. The 2-mile walk will have awards for the top five male and female athletes.
Packet pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Bike Rack at 855 Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green.
Registration is available for both races at $40 each until Friday. Race day registration will be $50 and will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. with either cash or check.
– For more information, visit facebook.com/frozen4bg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.