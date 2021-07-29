Fruit of the Loom is expanding operations at its Bowling Green distribution center with a 203,000- square-foot addition projected to create 50 new jobs.
The facility is currently 540,000 square feet, but Fruit of the Loom CEO Melissa Burgess Taylor said in a news release that the expansion will increase distribution capacity and position the site for long-term growth.
“This new investment at our local facility will allow us to continue to support our customer needs and product demands for our iconic brands that consumers know and love,” she said.
The project’s estimated total cost and completion date have not released.
The Daily News reached out to Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch for direct comment, but he did not immediately respond. In the release, Bunch detailed the potential impact the addition and jobs will have in Warren County.
“We estimate Fruit of the Loom’s employees will spend nearly $30 million dollars in the community over the next 10 years which includes investing $1,028,238 towards property taxes, spending $2,438,393 on groceries, $2,232,746 on mortgages, $3,887,581 on health services, $1,527,668 on buying vehicles, $1,557,046 at local restaurants, and $1,057,616 on clothing,” Bunch said. “The spending generated by their employees also supports an additional 79 jobs in the community.
"Their expansion will have an economic impact of over $86 million in Warren County over the next 10 years,” he added. “We commend Fruit of the Loom for their commitment and what it means to our community and look forward to many more years of success.”
The statement from the chamber also included comments from several state and local officials on the expansion.
“Fruit of the Loom has long had a presence in our state, and I am glad to see the company grow its footprint in Bowling Green with 50 new, full-time jobs for residents in South Central Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Our state’s distribution and logistics sector continues to grow, thanks in large part to Kentucky’s ideal geographic location and talented workforce.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon praised the company’s standing in Kentucky.
“I cannot overstate the importance of Fruit of the Loom and their contribution to this region,” Buchanon said. “I look forward to the new job opportunities brought from this investment in Bowling Green.”
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said Fruit of the Loom’s presence in the city has helped foster economic growth.
“The continued investment and jobs created by Fruit of the Loom highlights their longstanding commitment to our city and her citizens,” Alcott said. “Thanks to prospering companies like Fruit of the Loom, Bowling Green continues to be the fastest growing city in Kentucky. We greatly appreciate Fruit of the Loom’s commitment to our community.”
Warren Rural Electric Co-Op Corp. President Dewayne McDonald said the company “looks forward” to continuing work with Fruit of Loom as it continues to grow.
The chamber said it has now closed eight economic development projects in southcentral Kentucky, totaling $346.7 million in capital investment and generating 992 new jobs for 2021.
The chamber also highlighted Bowling Green recently being recognized by Livability.com as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America,” in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade magazine.