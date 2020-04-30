The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to swell Warren County's unemployment rolls, with Fruit of the Loom notifying the Kentucky Division of Workforce and Employment Services on Monday that the company plans to furlough 541 employees at three Bowling Green locations.
A letter from Fruit of the Loom Chief Human Resources Officer Terri Wiethorn to the state office says the furloughs will begin Monday and involve employees at the company campuses at One Fruit of the Loom Drive and 675 Hennessy Way, as well as the company's Brand Shop on Scottsville Road.
Wiethorn's letter says: "We are taking these actions because of the COVID-19 pandemic and national emergency, restrictions mandated by state authorities and COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable."
Wiethorn said employees will be placed on temporary furlough and will not receive wages. She said employees will be eligible for participating in the company's benefit plans during the shutdown.
No date was given for returning to work, but Wiethorn said the furloughs are intended to last less than six months.
In the letter, Wiethorn says the company was unable to give notice to the state sooner because of "how quickly and unexpectedly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental announcements and actions."
Fruit of the Loom, a subsidiary of the Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway holding company headed by financier Warren Buffett, has undergone some other downsizing in recent years.
In 2014, Fruit of the Loom closed its plant in Jamestown, eliminating some 600 jobs.
Last May, outsourcing of information technology services led to the loss of nearly 100 jobs at the company's headquarters in Bowling Green.
The company revealed that it was transitioning additional information technology services to Wipro Limited, a multinational company based in India that specializes in IT, consulting and business process services.
That news came on the heels of a February 2019 announcement that the company was restructuring some departments, resulting in what was called a “small workforce reduction” in Bowling Green.
Fruit of the Loom, which manufactures underwear, clothing and sports equipment under various brands, has been buffeted for decades by the uncertainties of the apparel industry. It declared bankruptcy in 1999 and was rescued in 2002 when Berkshire Hathaway bought the ailing company for $835 million.
A list of largest southcentral Kentucky employers on the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce website indicates that Fruit of the Loom has 1,050 employees, but that figure doesn't include recent layoffs.
The furlough news comes after a March announcement that Fruit of the Loom was among a group of textile and apparel companies working to produce masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The consortium of companies includes Parkdale Mills America and HanesBrands, both based in North Carolina, and others.
Neither Wiethorn nor Fruit of the Loom's public relations staff responded to requests for further details or information about how the furlough affects the mask-making contract.
