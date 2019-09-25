Nearly 100 Fruit of the Loom vendors and employees participated in the company's 20th annual charity golf tournament Sept. 14 at Crosswinds Golf Course, raising more than $56,000 for United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.
This year’s tournament brings the six-year total donated to the program by the annual tournament to $381,000.
The program puts books in the hands of local children to assist in fostering a love for reading and better preparing children for kindergarten. All children from newborn to age 5 are eligible for the program in the county in which it is offered. Once registered, each child will receive one age-appropriate book mailed directly to their home each month until age 5.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was started in Tennessee in 1995. Since its inception, more than 103 million books have been distributed to children.
