A man wanted on multiple charges in Indiana was located and arrested Monday in Edmonson County.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Pine View Drive in Mammoth Cave on a complaint of trespassers.
Deputies received information that one of the trespassers may have a warrant against them, and both may be armed.
Deputies located two people in the area matching the description provided by the caller.
One of the people, Ralph John Berry Jr., 46, of Aurora, Ind., was discovered to have a failure to appear warrant on multiple drug and weapons charges.
Berry was arrested and booked into Hart County Jail.
