Two people wanted on drug charges in Illinois were found Thursday at Moutardier Campground in Edmonson County and arrested.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the campground on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The deputy found a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Illinois license plate on the front of the vehicle and a Kentucky license plate on the back.
The truck was found to have been reported stolen in Illinois.
The deputy made contact with a woman at the attached camper who said she was there alone and that her boyfriend had left earlier that morning, but a man stepped out of the camper after additional movement was heard coming from there.
When the deputy asked for their names, they provided false information, according to the sheriff’s office.
The fugitives, identified as Anthony John Littlejohn, 39, and Destiny Budd, 19, both of Illinois, were considered armed and dangerous by Illinois police.
A search of the camper led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a vehicle registration decal that had been marked through and written over with false information.
The two were charged with receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, obscuring the identity of a machine (less than $10,000), theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, giving an officer false identifying information and possession of drug paraphernalia.
